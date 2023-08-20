BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for southeastern Kern County.

NWS said that a doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen, and flash flooding is already occurring, they said.

According to NWS, the flash flooding is life-threatening as creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses are expected to be affected.

According to NWS, locations that will experience or are currently experiencing flash flooding include Cameron and Mojave. Creeks and drainages affected are Oak Creek and Cache Creek.

The warning will be in affect until 3:15 p.m., according to NWS.

NWS advises people to be aware of their surroundings and to not drive on flooded roads.

