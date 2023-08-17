BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Hilary continues to intensify off the Pacific coast of Mexico, Kern County may see heavy amounts of rainfall from the storm as it continues its path from the south.

The storm turned into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecast models show the storm’s path on track to reach Baja California by Saturday and Southern California by Sunday night into early Monday.

Hilary was classified a Category 2 hurricane by midday Thursday and is approaching major hurricane status, the National Weather Service said.

Hilary is expected to reach California as a tropical storm, but is likely to still bring strong gusts and heavy rain over Kern County, Southern California and the desert areas.

17 News meteorologist Elaina Rusk said Thursday strong wind gusts could be most concerning for Kern County residents. The heaviest of rain could fall between a 12- to 24-hour timeframe.

A Global Forecast Model shows Kern County may receive measurable amounts of rain by after midnight and anywhere from an inch to nearly 5 inches of rain throughout Kern County.

This is how much rain could fall from the storm by Tuesday by 1 p.m.:

Bakersfield: 2.18 in

Tehachapi: 3.90 in

Lake Isabella: 2.08 in

Delano: 1.06 in

Wasco: 1.12 in

Arvin: 3.67 in

Shafter: 1.38 in

Taft: 1.44 in

Buttonwillow: 1.02 in

Pine Mountain Club: 4.91 in

Frazier Park: 4.91 in

Mojave: 2.47 in

Ridgecrest: 3.32 in

A flood watch is in effect beginning Saturday evening through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The National Weather Service said the only time in the 20th century a tropical storm made landfall in California was on Sept. 25, 1939.