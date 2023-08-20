BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued an evacuation warning due to the possibility of sump overflow near Ridgecrest.

KCFD issued the evacuation warning Sunday night via social media and issued evacuation advisories in surrounding areas.

Kern County Fire officials also urged motorists to stay off roads due to “rapidly deteriorating conditions.”

The department said the the warning is for zone RDG-827-B. This zone runs north of West Ridgecrest Blvd. and south of West Las Flores Ave. The zone continues east of North Alvord Street and west of North China Lake Boulevard according to KCFD.

The fire department says Kerr McGee Community Center has been converted into a evacuation center. This evacuation center is located at 100 W. California Ave. in Ridgecrest.

Evacuation advisories and a warning in Ridgecrest. Photo: Genasys Protect

Kern County Fire officials also issued evacuation advisories for the following areas in Ridgecrest: KRN-821, RDG-823, RDG-825, RDG-827-A, RDG-829, RDG-831, RDG-833, RDG-835, RDG-837, RDG-839.

The zones codes are from Genasys Protect — a system Kern County is now using to specify evacuation zones. Visit this website and search for your evacuation zone.