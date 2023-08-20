BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued an evacuation order for the Sand Canyon area on Sunday afternoon due to overflow from Cache Creek.

Single access road to the neighborhood will be impassible with the anticipation of Cache Creek washing over Pine Canyon Road, KCFD said.

The evacuation area boundaries are:

North of Bakersfield Tehachapi Highway

South of Sand Canyon Road, Deer Trail

East of Sand Canyon Road

West of Sweetwater, Mk21

You can also view a map of the evacuated area by clicking here.

An evacuation center is set up at the Tehachapi Education Center, located at 126 S Snyder Ave. in Tehachapi, according to KCFD.

If you have any physical limitations and require assistance related to the evacuation order, you are encouraged to call the Aging and Adult Services hotline at 1-855-264-6565.

If you have an emergency, call 911. If you have any questions about the evacuation order, please contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 211.