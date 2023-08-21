TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Kern County roadways are very much still feeling the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, especially those in the eastern regions.

Throughout the weekend and into Monday, there were numerous road closures that stalled traffic, including Highway 58 (SR-58). Both the east and westbound lanes were closed due to a mudslide between Mojave and Tehachapi.

As of Monday morning, drivers could travel between Bakersfield and Tehachapi. There was an eastbound detour for the 58 between Mojave and Tehachapi, though the westbound lanes from Mojave to Tehachapi remained closed.

Caltrans told 17 News that clean-up efforts were well underway.

“I’ve been here all night, sitting up all night long, finding out what’s gonna be the latest,” said John Morrison, a truck driver who was stranded due to Highway 58 closures.

The closures even separated families.

“[My wife] got back about 4 o’clock [Sunday afternoon] in the Tehachapi area and got stuck, basically by the Cache Creek area where it’s flooded,” said Michael Ramirez, a Tehachapi resident. “It’s a bad situation right now.”

Ramirez said his wife had to sleep in the car overnight, but later updated 17 News that the two had been reunited, after she took an alternate route.

Four people took shelter overnight at the Kerr McGee Community Center after the Kern County Fire Department announced an evacuation advisory for Ridgecrest in northeastern Kern.

The Ridgecrest shelter is closed as of noon Monday, according to the American Red Cross, so Kern’s main evacuation center will now be the Tehachapi Education Center. That is on 126 S. Snyder Road.

This shelter has been open since KCFD issued an evacuation order for the Sand Canyon area, following overflow from Cache Creek. This area is just east of Tehachapi.

It is expected to remain open through at least Monday evening. The Red Cross said this site has yet to have any visitors, but they’re expecting at least one person today.

So far, this is the only evacuation order in Kern so far, so many mountain and desert regions have evacuation advisories and warnings in place, due to potential for rainfall later Monday.