We broke the good weather spell, and the heat is here to stay for a while. No major cool down for at least the next eight days.

An area of high pressure continues over the four corners, keeping temperatures above the century mark. However, it is expected to get weaker by tomorrow, allowing for some slightly cooler temperatures due a trough impacting the Pacific Northwest.

By Friday temps are likely to rebound, and Saturday could be the hottest day of the week with a high nearing 105 degrees. Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.