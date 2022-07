BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures Monday afternoon will be around 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

The forecast calls for a high of 87, falling to the low 80s by evening for fireworks shows. A slow warming trend is expected Tuesday through Friday.

By the weekend, maximum temperatures will be near their typical values for the first half of July, which means the upper 90s in the valley. Dry weather will persist.