BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Valley rain and mountain snow is expected by 11 a.m., as a winter storm approaches Kern County.

Bakersfield is forecasted to get .10 to .25 of an inch of rain and three to six inches of snow is expected in the Tehachapi area through Wednesday.

Skies are expected to clear by Thursday, with very cold temperatures expected overnight.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Valley until 8 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will rebound near 70 in Bakersfield by Sunday.