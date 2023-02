A beautiful day today in all areas of Kern County with Valley temps in the upper 60’s, and Mountain temps in the mid 50’s. A big change is coming by late tonight into Wednesday.

We are expecting crippling snow amounts as two storms hit our area. See below on what we are expecting with these storms.

I expect passes to close with this event, so be prepared to change travel plans Wednesday-Saturday. The Valley can expect .50-1.00” of rain through Saturday.