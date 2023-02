We will see heavy rain in the Valley, with Mountain snow today through Saturday night. Some areas of the Valley could see near 2″ of rain, with some Mountain areas picking up 2′ of snow. Things come to an end by Sunday, but more wet weather arrives Monday night for Kern County.

Winds will also be a problem today with the Blizzard Warning still in place for all of the Kern County Mountains. We will see strong winds in the Valley and have posted a Wind Advisory.