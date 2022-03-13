Kern County residents can expect a windy evening, as a wind advisory is active in the mountains and desert until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Bakersfield meantime will see relatively calm conditions and temperatures close to seasonal averages for the next several days. Wind speeds in Tehachapi could reach in excess of 45 miles per hour overnight.

Wind will calm down Monday morning. The National Weather Service predicts Kern could see light precipitation next weekend with a coming cold front, dropping temperatures next Sunday.