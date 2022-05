Brace for an extremely windy Mother’s Day. The mountains and desert have several wind warnings in place until Monday morning.

Wind speeds could gust as high as 70 miles per hour in the mountains, and as high as 60 miles per hour in the desert. Bakersfield will see a gradual cooling trend for the next several days, until warming up again Wednesday.

By the time next Saturday rolls around, the valley could once again have daily highs in the low 90s.