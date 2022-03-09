We had nothing but clear skies and plenty of sunshine around Kern County today. Gusty winds are possible in our desert locations as a weak cold front pushes in tonight and Thursday. Expect wind gust upwards of 55 mph along with a wind advisory to remain in place until tomorrow at 6 p.m.

The system will also bring the slight chance of showers and light mountain snow. Snow levels will begin at 5,000 ft. then gradually decrease to about 4,500 ft.

Precipitation should be very limited only to higher elevations with less than a .10” of rain possible. Warm and dry weather returns by the weekend. Air quality will remain good tomorrow.