The first system will move through Kern County today bringing light rain showers to the Valley, and snow showers to the Mountain areas.

This first wave of moisture will not bring the bulk of the snow we have talked about in our Kern County Mountain areas.

The second part will be the game changer, and its arrival will be on Thursday. We are still looking at high snow amounts with 3-5′ above 4,000′, with 18-30″ between 3,000-4,000ft. I still expect our passes to be impacted once the snow starts to fall. Be patient and be prepared for the event to ramp up.

The Valley will also see some wet weather really move in by Thursday. I have estimated rain totals today through Saturday between .50-1.00″.

We will get a break by Sunday as the area sees some brief ridging, then more weather is expected to head our way by next Monday night into Tuesday.