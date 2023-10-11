BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the trough continues eastward into the central US during today and Thursday, northwesterly flow will move in over the forecast area.

This in turn will bring cooler temperatures to the Central Valley region with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, around 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of year. The trough will also bring additional moisture to the south valley, resulting in cloudier conditions this morning, especially in the foothills of the Tehachapi Mountains.

In addition, there is a slight chance for precipitation in the southern portions of Kern County, including Tejon Pass. Stronger winds will continue in the Mojave Slopes and High desert, with sustained wind speeds around 25-35 mph and gusts approaching 55 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for these areas.