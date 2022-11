The day has finally arrived! We are going to get some rain in Kern County by this evening into Wednesday. We haven’t had measurable rain since June 22nd, but that’s about to change.

The Valley and Mountain areas to receive between .10-.15″ with lesser amounts in the Desert areas. Winds will also be gusty by afternoon ahead of the rain’s arrival, so be ready for some blowing dust in the Valley. We will see mostly sunny skies for the weekend.