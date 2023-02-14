We will see clearing skies this afternoon, but windy weather is on the way. We have issued a Wind Advisory in the Valley and Mountain areas until 7pm and a High Wind Warning for the Desert areas. We could see some wind gusts in the Valley near 40mph, with winds gusting near 75 in our Desert locations. With the passage of this front, cold air will move in tonight. We have a Freeze Warning for the Valley so make sure you cover any sensitive plants and make sure our pets have a warm place overnight.