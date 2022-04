BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Watch out for windy conditions today in our Kern County mountains and desert.

A wind advisory will start around 11 a.m. and remain in place until 11 p.m. tonight. Today and tomorrow will be the coldest days of the week, but we are expecting a nice warm up by the time the weekend rolls around with 80s back on tap.

Air quality will be moderate today.