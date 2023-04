BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After more than a dozen atmospheric rivers dumped epic rain and snowfall on California, many state reservoirs that store water are expected to receive three times their capacity in the coming months.

Water managers are concerned that the spring snowmelt in the Sierra Nevada will be so massive that the Rivers won’t be able to contain all the water and carry it toward the Pacific Ocean, leading to flooding in many mountain and valley communities.