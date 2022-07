BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dangerous heat will continue across the lower elevations of the central California interior Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually lower through the week but remain above normal with triple-digit highs prevailing across the lower elevations.

Bakersfield will be near 105 today, with lower 100’s returning by the weekend. No thunderstorms expected Tuesday in Kern County, just sunny conditions expected.

The Excessive Heat Warning is expected to expire at 10 p.m.