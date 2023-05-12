The weather story as we head into Mother’s Day weekend will be the big warmup across Kern County.

Temperatures are expected to rise about 15 degrees above average, near the triple digits by Sunday. Upper-level high pressure continues to strengthen along the West Coast.

The heat will force the Sierra Nevada snowpack to melt more rapidly, and rivers will rise once again posing a threat to nearby communities.

Temps will remain well above average in the mid-90s until next Friday. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 84.