BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warming trend shows no signs of stopping in Kern County for at least the next two days.

We’re looking at a strong possibility of hitting or even surpassing the existing record of 77 degrees set back in 1916.

By Thursday, the weather pattern begins to change as we welcome a cold front. While we don’t anticipate much rainfall with this next storm, the cooling trend it brings might just bring a touch of frost and freeze towards the end of the week.

After that, we’ll see a ridge of high pressure building back over the West, effectively kicking that storm to the curb. That means the warming will resume, although it’ll be a gradual process due to some lingering cold air.

The air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 70, so stay mindful and enjoy the sunshine.