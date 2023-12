BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The warming trend continues with temperatures expected to reach 77 degrees Wednesday.

Kern is on track to potentially tie the record high of 77 degrees set back on Dec. 6, 1907. Confidence is high that warming will continue for two more days before a cooling trend occurs post-frontal.

While not much precipitation is expected with the next storm, the cooling trend may lead to possible frost and freeze toward the end of the week.