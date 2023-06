BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies continue around Kern County, with a warming trend on the way. We will be in the lower 90’s today, then triple digits by Friday.

The weekend is looking very hot, with temperatures nearing 107. Make sure you stay hydrated and taking frequent breaks if working out in this dangerous heat.

This will be heat wave #1 as triple digits will continue into early next week.