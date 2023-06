Today, temperatures in Kern County will be slightly warmer with most of the valley floor in the high 80’s. This warming trend will intensify tomorrow and peak on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 90’s.

The valley may see some rain Monday and Tuesday as a disturbance passes through the region, while the Sierra Nevada will continue to see chances for thunderstorms everyday in the afternoon.

Air quality today in Kern County will be moderate with an AQI of 54.