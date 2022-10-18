Get your shorts and winter jacket out as you might need both this week! A warming trend is going to take over Kern County in the next few days due to a ridge of high pressure over the area.

By Friday, a trough of low pressure will dive in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing in much cooler weather. Temps are expected to fall below average reaching only 66 degrees by Sunday in Bakersfield.

We have a slight chance of precipitation in our mountains for Saturday.

A return to normal temperatures will be possible by early next week.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 93.