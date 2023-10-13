BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upper high pressure ridge shifting inland over California today which will continue the ongoing warming trend across our area with heights and thicknesses trending upward.

The ridge is then progged to amplify over the Great Basin on Sunday and Monday and will bring about another warming trend across our area with afternoon highs rising to 6 to 9 degrees above normal across most of our area on Monday.

Another trough will push in on Monday night and Tuesday which will push the Great Basin ridge eastward and bring about a cooling trend on Tuesday with temperatures lowering to near climatological normals.