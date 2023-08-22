BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A drying and warming trend begins today, although there remains a slight chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada.

Expect mainly dry conditions and seasonably warm temperatures by Wednesday. The warmest day of this week will be Thursday, climbing to about 95 degrees in the Central Valley. Temperatures show little change for Friday into next week.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms to redevelop in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, as another upper- level trough approaches Northern CA, but we won’t see showers further south.