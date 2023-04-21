High pressure building in from the Pacific Friday continues our next warming trend, so expect more sunny skies with seasonal highs in the upper 70s for the valley and Kern River Valley, low 70s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park, and warmer low to mid-80s in the Kern desert.

As we warm up this weekend, enjoy sunny low 80s in the valley on Saturday, Sunday and Monday too. The weather remains dry for the next week at least, with long range forecasts showing upper 80s in the valley toward the middle to end of next week, but there’s no 90s in the Bakersfield forecast for now.