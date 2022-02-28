BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 70s this week in Bakersfield and around the county.

High pressure will break down by Thursday and the chance of rain is in our forecast once again.

It won’t be much, but we can expect the chance of showers Thursday through Saturday morning.

This will be a warmer system so if it does rain, it is only expected to be light rain showers around Kern County. The model data suggest around one-tenth of an inch of rain for the area.

Have a great Monday! — Kevin Charette