BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get ready for some warmer weather coming our way.

Starting today, we’ll be experiencing a pleasant warming trend that will last until Saturday. Across Kern County, temperatures will be reaching the high 60s and low 70s.

On Sunday, we’re expecting a system to pass through the area, bringing with it some light rain in the valley and foothills. And up in the Sierra Nevada, get ready to see some snowfall above 8,000 feet.

Next week, there’s a 55-65% chance of above-average precipitation. So, keep your umbrella handy.

In the meantime, enjoy the fantastic weather ahead!