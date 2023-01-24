Sunny skies continue through the end of the work week before rain arrives early Monday. A ridge of high pressure off to the west remains in control, expanding over the next few days and bringing warmer weather to Kern County.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with low 60s on tap for the valley floor. Futurecast models want to bring rain to the region due to a storm brewing off the Pacific Northwest.

It does appear to drop south enough by Monday bringing additional precipitation between .25 ” to .40″ of rain for the valley, and snow in the higher elevations.

Air quality is unhealthy tomorrow with an AQI of 102, no burning for all. Patchy frost and fog possible in the early morning hours.