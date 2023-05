Temperatures will remain slightly below normal until Thursday before a noticeable change in the weather pattern arrives by the weekend.

Highs will rise in the valley at least several degrees above average due to a ridge of high pressure expected to settle over the Golden State.

Temps will trend in the upper 90s by Sunday, when temperatures are projected to peak, before cooling down by early next week. The air quality will be good tomorrow, with an AQI of 44.