BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ending the work week with lots of sunshine and warmer temps around the area.

Bakersfield will see a ten degree jump today, with upper 70’s expected.

The weekend is looking sunny with lower 80’s. We will see a weak trough push through the area late Sunday and Monday. This will bring temps down, but we will stay sunny and dry.

The big headline is the heat next week. A strong ridge of high pressure will build into the area by Wednesday. We can expect lower 90’s by Thursday in Bakersfield.

Have a safe weekend and enjoy the great outdoors.