A short-warming trend began Thursday across Kern County, with temperatures in the valley six to nine degrees above what they were Wednesday. This will continue tomorrow with highs in the mid to high 80s on the valley floor.

A disturbance coming off the west coast will bring chances for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Chances will be most pronounced Sunday afternoon and evening.

Another warming trend will begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday, where highs may be in the low 90s in the valley.

The air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 64.