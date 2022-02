BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are heading into the weekend with some very nice weather.

We will gradually see a warming trend, with mid 70’s returning to the area by next Wednesday. The 70’s will be short lived as we track another storm out of the pacific northwest by the end of next week.

No rain in the forecast just yet, but temps will drop 10 degrees by Friday.

The Freeze Warning will expire for all Valley locations Saturday at 8am.