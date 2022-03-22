BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county got to enjoy temperatures in the lower 70s on Monday, today it will be bumped up about 10 degrees into the lower 80s in the Bakersfield area.

High pressure will keep the area warm for the next several days. Kern County will be looking at record temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 88 on Wednesday, the record is 86. On Thursday temperatures are forecasted to reach 87, the record is 87.

We will see some changes by late Sunday in the county.

Another storm will bring some rain by late Sunday into Monday. Forecast models are suggesting between a quarter to a half-inch of rain for Kern County.