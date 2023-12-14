BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This ridge building will cause an increase in temperatures throughout the week, so that by Saturday, highs in the valley will be in the high 60s to low 70s. These highs are well above normal for the time of year.

This system will advect warm moisture from the tropics into California, leading to increased chances for rain in the valley and foothills, as well as snow in the Sierra Nevada above 8000 feet.

Rain in the valley is expected to be light, with chances for 0.25″ or more at 30-60%, with higher chances north of Fresno. Chances for 4″ of snow or more in the high Sierra`s are around 45-65%, with chances increasing with elevation. Precipitation is expected to fall between Sunday and Tuesday, with the majority falling on Sunday.