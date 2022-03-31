BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mix of sun and clouds again today around Kern County.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer with Valley temps in the lower 70’s, with Mountain temps in the upper 50’s.

The weekend is looking nice and warm. Bakersfield is expected to be in the lower 80’s on Saturday. We see a weak system move through the area Sunday and Monday. This will bring temps down a bit.

Don’t get used to it, a strong ridge of high pressure will build back into California by mid next week. By Thursday we are expecting temps in the lower to mid 90’s.

Have a great Thursday!