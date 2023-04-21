It’s going to be a lot warmer in Kern County with temperatures climbing above 80 degrees over the weekend.

High-pressure building in from the Pacific Friday continues our warming trend, so expect more sunny skies with seasonal highs in the upper 70s for the valley and Kern River Valley, low 70s in the southern mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park, and warmer low to mid-80s in the Kern desert along with breezy conditions.

The weather remains dry for the next week at least, with long-range forecasts showing upper 80s in the valley toward the middle to end of next week, 90s on tap for Bakersfield next Thursday.

The air quality will remain moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 77.