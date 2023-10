BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another day of near-record heat is expected again across Kern County, but the weekend will bring some relief.

By Monday afternoon, high temperatures will be as much as four to eight degrees below normal for this time of year and are not expected to reach 70 degrees.

In addition, there is a slight chance of light precipitation Sunday into Monday. Air quality today will be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 126.