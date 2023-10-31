BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Yesterday’s warm and dangerously dry desert winds died down overnight, so we’re calmer today but staying a bit warmer than average.

This Halloween, expect highs in the upper 70s for the valley and Kern River Valley with the low 70s in the Kern desert and mid-60s in the south mountains.

Sunset is at 6:02 p.m. this evening, meaning it will be dark for the trick or treaters after 6:30 p.m. Valley temperatures will be in the low 70s at that time, and falling to the upper 60s by 8 p.m. with the low 60s by 10 p.m.

Most cities will enjoy highs in the 70s for the rest of the week with increasing clouds this weekend, but there’s no rain on the horizon.

Trick-or-treat hourly weather forecast:

Bakersfield

6 p.m. 73°

7 p.m. 70°

8 p.m. 65°

9 p.m. 62°

Arvin and Lamont

6 p.m. 73°

7 p.m. 68°

8 p.m. 62°

9 p.m. 59°

Wasco

6 p.m. 69°

7 p.m. 65°

8 p.m. 60°

9 p.m. 57°

Delano

6 p.m. 70°

7 p.m. 65°

8 p.m. 60°

9 p.m. 56°

Lake Isabella

6 p.m. 70°

7 p.m. 67°

8 p.m. 62°

9 p.m. 60°

Tehachapi

6 .p.m 58°

7 p.m. 56°

8 p.m. 51°

9 p.m. 48°

Frazier Park