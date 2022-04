BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday had temperatures in the mid-70s in Bakersfield and the same is expected before the big warm-up starts Wednesday.

We will bump temperatures up into the 80s Wednesday, then the mid-90s come into play on Thursday and Friday.

These will be some of the warmest temperatures of the season for the area.

It will be a roller coaster as temperatures will take a dive back into the 60s with a chance of showers early next week.