BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warmup continues in Kern County on this Friday, and is expected to stick around for the rest of the weekend as temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s for the valley floor, mountains, and desert communities.

Sunny skies are on tap in the valley, with temperatures climbing to 86 today, while breezy conditions will remain in the mountains, and desert. Overnight temperatures will dip to the upper 50s. By Monday temps will gradually decrease reaching mid to upper 80s.

Air quality will be good today.