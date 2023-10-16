BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, staying about five degrees above normal for this time of year.

Expect mid-80s in the valley, with the upper 80s in the Kern River Valley and the Kern Desert. The south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park see upper 70s today.

As a cold front passes over Northern California today, we’ll see some winds kick up, but temperatures only drop a few degrees tomorrow.

Beginning Wednesday, high pressure rebuilds quickly, meaning temperatures will warm back up to around 10 degrees above normal, and by Thursday will be nearly 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. With a forecast high of 95 in Bakersfield, that’s precariously close to our daily record high of 96 degrees set back in 1973.