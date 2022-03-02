I hope you’re enjoying the spring weather we’ve been having because it’s about to come to an end.

Today was the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low 80s. Thursday we’ll begin transitioning to cooler, wetter weather pattern.

We’re tracking two systems, the first one carries the biggest chance of precipitation for us, and it’s expected to arrive late tomorrow night. The second one will be drier and much colder, pushing snow levels down below 4,000 ft for late Friday into Saturday with below freezing conditions in the overnight hours.

At the end of it all, we could see anywhere from .25″-.45″ of rain in some Kern County Locations, and 1-3″ of snow in the mountains. The storm should clear out by Sunday.

Air quality will be moderate this Thursday with temps in the low to mid 70s.