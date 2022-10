We had a beautiful weekend around Kern County. Sunday we were in the upper 70’s for Bakersfield. We haven’t seen the 70’s since June 18th.

We will be a little warmer this week with mid 80’s returning by Tuesday. We will also see some clouds drift in by Wednesday and Thursday but remaining dry.

A Gulf of Alaska system will move into the area by the weekend. This will bring no rain, but much cooler temps once again to the area. Have a great work week, and enjoy the 80’s.