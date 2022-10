On Wednesday, Kern County will see warmer temperatures amid sunshine across the region. The valley floor will be warm and sunny, with a high of 91 expected in Bakersfield.

Similar conditions are on tap Thursday.

The Tehachapi mountains will reach 83 and the Kern River Valley will reach a high of 93 degrees amid sunshine. The region will be in the low to mid-90s for the next several days.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 133.