Warmer temperatures are on tap for Kern County for the next several days. The heat will peak on Saturday, with high temperatures, forecast to be in the upper 90s.

Father’s Day will be warm, but seasonal with temps in the low 90s. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible in the Kern County mountains and desert tomorrow.

A significant cool down is expected next week, thanks to a disturbance from the north, pushing temps back well below average into the low to mid-80s.

The air quality will improve to a moderate AQI of 77.