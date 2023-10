BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warming trend is expected through Friday across Kern County with near record highs expected on Thursday.

A cooldown begins with a ten degree drop on Saturday and temperatures will be in the 70s starting Sunday for much of the next week.

Many valley locations can see a 15 to 30 percent chance of rain accumulation Sunday into Monday.

Air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 100.